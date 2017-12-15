North Carolina suspect connected to fatal drive-by shooting arrested in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man they say shot and killed a one-year-old during a drive-by shooting in Weldon, North Carolina.

Malcolm Artis, 22, was arrested by Special Agents at a home in Lithia Springs, December 14.

Authorities say one-year-old Jaxson Ryder Clay was struck in the head while at home after it was sprayed with multiple bullets. Clay was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to another medical facility where he later died.

Artis has been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury. His extradition back to North Carolina is now pending.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.