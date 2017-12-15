Jeezy talks to CBS 46 about new album, 'Pressure'

A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.More >
An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.More >
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >
According to the University System of Georgia, Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens announced he will step down as president effective Feb. 15, 2018.More >
According to the University System of Georgia, Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens announced he will step down as president effective Feb. 15, 2018.More >
A Louisiana man faces life in prison in the murder of his girlfriend's convicted molester.More >
A Louisiana man faces life in prison in the murder of his girlfriend's convicted molester.More >