Jeezy talks to CBS 46 about new album, 'Pressure'

Rapper Jeezy is making the rounds to promote his new album, “Pressure.”

He stopped by V103.3 The People’s Station, which is where we caught up with the veteran Atlanta rapper.

He’s responsible for the cultural music sensation “I Put On” and has had more than a decade of hits.

The Atlanta-based rapper blessed his fans with even more music on Friday.

V103.3 The People’s Station has been bringing music to the ATL masses for decades, so it’s no question that’s where we would meet to interview the Snowman himself.

Jeezy dropped by the station to promote his eighth studio album, “Pressure.”

When asked if it felt like his eighth album, Jeezy just laughed, “It feels like 100.”

He’s making it a point to ensure his new album is one for the books.

When asked about the collaborators on his album, Jeezy said he wanted to be surrounded by friends and family.

“It was more so if I had a great party, these are the people I would invite,” Jeezy said. “A lot of them are really friends and family, and it was just like reaching out and making phone calls and trying to put the best project together.”

The tracklist for the album is already garnering attention with all eyes on the song “American Dream.”

“It was just getting three kings together, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, the things they say really resonate with our culture, and I feel that just putting us together on a song that has to do about striving and black excellence and taking it to the next level and not being in the box people want you to be in is something that our culture, our people needed to hear in the world,” Jeezy said.

When asked what makes his album standout when so many other artists are releasing albums on Friday, Jeezy replied with his trademark confidence.

“I mean, it’s snow season baby,” he said. “It’s winter time, and when I come, I come correct.”

