2 kids killed in Butts County fire after rescue attempts fail

Two children were killed in a house fire in Butts County Friday after attempts to rescue them failed.

The fire occurred in the 100 block of Valley Road in Jackson.

The children's mother was napping in the bedroom, while the kids were napping in the living room, according to a spokesperson with the Insurance Commissioner's Office.

The spokesperson says the mother woke up and was surrounded by flames.

According to the Butts County Sheriff, the kids' mother and deputies all tried to get the kids out of the home, but heavy smoke and flames prevented them from making their way through the home to find the children.

Their mom suffered severe burns attempting to rescue her kids, according to the sheriff. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta with 30-40 percent of her upper-body burned.

The children were ages 2 and 3. They have three other siblings who were at school at the time of the fire.

Their bodies were found in the living room of the home.

Officials say the fire was electrical and may have been due to an outlet in the hallway.

