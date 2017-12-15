Washington D.C. post office headquarters asks Metro-Atlanta mail customers to report late deliveries

If you're expecting Christmas cards or letters that should have gotten to you days ago, you are not alone. Post offices across metro Atlanta are behind schedule on deliveries.

Mail carriers tell CBS46 the biggest reason why this is happening these days is that people are getting more packages delivered than ever before and the post office just can't handle it.

The latest neighborhood to see a major slowdown in their deliveries is the Sherwood Forest section of midtown Atlanta. A man who spoke to CBS46 has been keeping track of when the mailman visited his house this week.

"One day- 9:45 p.m., the next day nothing, then the next day 8:40 p.m., followed by nothing."

Another woman added, "It used to come at the same time everyday, and now we're getting it at 11 o'clock at night."

Post office officials recently told reporter Dante Renzulli the staffing shortage is so widespread that they are scheduling carriers to deliver late at night on purpose, which is something the carriers say makes their jobs a lot more difficult and dangerous.

A mail carrier explained, "People don't see out here, some people don't turn their lights on. We can't walk in the dark. We could fall in a hole, and there's dogs out there."

Officials at the post office headquarters in Washington, D.C. want people to call this number: 800-ASK-USPS , to report late deliveries in their neighborhood.

They say it will help them keep track of and document what's going on in Atlanta.

Make sure you have some time set aside for the call, because when we tried the number, it took 52 minutes of waiting on hold to reach someone. Say the option "carrier" in the voice prompts to be connected to the department for late mail complaints.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.