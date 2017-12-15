Child caught stealing expensive handbag from Versace store

A young girl is caught on camera stealing a handbag from a high-end store.

The incident occurred at the Versace store at Phipps Mall. In the surveillance video, you can see the little girl walk up to a bag, look inside of it, and puts it on her arm.

"It looks like a young child I would estimate the child to be maybe around 5 years old and she appears to pick up the bag and playing and take it out of there," said Sgt. John Chafee with the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta Police say the handbag is valued at $1500.

It has been over a month since the bad was stolen, and the parents have yet to return the bag to the store.

Police have released the surveillance video in hopes that someone will recognize the family.

If you have any information as it relates to this case, please contact the Atlanta Police Department.

