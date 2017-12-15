State troopers talk UGA security detail

The march to the championship will be a thrill for coaches, players and fans of the University of Georgia on New Year's Day. Not to mention a couple of state troopers who serve as security detail for the coaching staff and team.

If you're at the game or watch the Dawgs on television, you've seen those state troopers standing right there with head football coach Kirby Smart. It's definitely a tough job, but somebody's got to do it.

"He really likes us in the Georgia gear when we're at the hotel. So we're there a part of the team. His thing is family," said State Trooper O'Neal Saddler.

Cpl Saddler and Trooper First Class Mathew Miles have been doing this for more than 10 years combined and are gearing up for a one of a kind assignment on New Year's Day.

"You know we're going to go out there and we're going to beat Oklahoma, and we're going to come back and play in the national championship in our own state, which I think is special," said Miles.

It's their job to escort the team buses to and from the stadium and keep the team safe on and off the field.

"One of his rituals is he likes to walk the field. He doesn't like to walk the field until we're ready to go, so he'll come in and we'll get off the bus or whatever, and he'll go right to the locker room and we're just sitting there, and he'll come out and say alright O'Neal and Mathew, let's go," said Saddler.

Keeping their composure isn't always easy for these two, who are Dawg fans though and through.

"Me and Cpl. Saddler try to give each other a high five or a fist bump every now and then when nobody is looking," said Miles. "You have to maintain that professionalism, but on the inside you’re jumping up and down just like the fans are in the stands."

"Every time he gets out of my car, the first thing he does is lean over and shake my hand, and he’ll say you probably don’t hear it enough, but I appreciate what you do," added Saddler.

