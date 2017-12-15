Couple launches foundation to help families of transplant patients

Robert and Mary Evans turned their grief into a mission to help families of transplant patients.

After the loss of their own son, Jeffrey – the Cumming couple launched a foundation in his honor that provides free apartments to families to make sure they can be close to their loved one and the hospital.

CBS46 morning anchor Amanda Davis shows how the Jeffrey Campbell Evans Foundation changed the live of one North Georgia family.

