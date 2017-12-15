Mayor of Georgia town demands cemetery be desegregated

The mayor of a south Georgia town has joined protesters who are demanding a cemetery be desegregated in the town of mostly African Americans.

The controversy is in Camilla, which is about 200 miles southwest of Atlanta. The town had an estimated population of 5,100 as of 2016, with 70 percent of its residents being African American.

"We are engaging in non-violent protests," says Mayor Rufus Davis, who says he won't attend a city council meeting until the Oakview Cemetery is desegregated.

Davis says a fence separates blacks from whites, adding that there are no records for the black people buried there, which makes it difficult for relatives to find loved ones.

"There are no records, so if you have a relative that was buried on that side, unless someone could show you where their body is buried, you would never find out," says Davis.

The city manager says that's not true, adding that the city -- which manages the cemetery -- does not discriminate based on race.

