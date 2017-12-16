1 dead, police looking to identify five men seen near crime scene

The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public to help identify five men who were in the area when a man was fatally shot.

Police say the shooting occurred Nov. 3 just before midnight on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

First responders found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds lying face down in an alley.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police spoke with a manager at nearby J.R. Crickets, who told police he heard “two shots from outside,” but did not witness the incident.

Investigators found three shell casings, two white containers of food and a white Styrofoam cup at the crime scene.

Investigators believe the food had been ordered recently.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

