Police: Man shot while in his apartment

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning hours on Saturday.

A 45-year-old man was shot in his Windjammer Apartment unit on the 3200 block of Stone Road at 5:23 a.m.

Before officers arrived on the scene, the victim’s girlfriend drove him to South Fulton Medical Center where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

He is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators say the victim was inside the apartment when someone knocked on the door.

“He opened the door, two black males shot him, took $80 and fled the scene,” said Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender.

