Six Flags Over Georgia sets world record for most Christmas pickle ornaments placed on Christmas tree

Six Flags Over Georgia set a new world record for the Most Christmas Pickle Ornaments placed onto Christmas Trees during the park's 4th annual Holiday in the Park wintertime celebration.

Five hundred guests, each with a Christmas pickle ornament courtesy of Pier 1 Imports, took part in the event on Saturday.

“Holiday in the Park is bigger and brighter than ever before and tonight, our guests were able to create a new family tradition during the most magical time of the season,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “Each guest who participated in our record attempt took home their very own Christmas pickle ornament to place on their tree each year, thanks to Six Flags Holiday in the Park and our partners.”

The Christmas pickle ornament is a long-standing tradition, spanning hundreds of years. Legend has it that the pickle ornament is hidden in a Christmas tree and on Christmas morning, whoever finds it first, gets an extra present and good luck.

The ornaments were placed onto Pier 1 Imports Christmas trees lining the park entrance.

Holiday in the Park operates December 16, 17 and daily from December 20 through January 3, 2018 except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For more information, including ticket and season pass pricing, visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

