Six Flags Over Georgia sets world record for most Christmas pickle ornaments placed on Christmas tree

Six Flags Over Georgia set a new world record for the Most Christmas Pickle Ornaments placed on Christmas Trees during the park's 4th annual Holiday in the Park wintertime celebration.More >
Six Flags Over Georgia set a new world record for the Most Christmas Pickle Ornaments placed on Christmas Trees during the park's 4th annual Holiday in the Park wintertime celebration.More >
Cobb County Police have arrested a man they say fatally struck a crossing guard who was helping children get to school.More >
Cobb County Police have arrested a man they say fatally struck a crossing guard who was helping children get to school.More >
A Cobb County school crossing guard was struck and killed by a vehicle while helping children get to school Thursday morning.More >
A Cobb County school crossing guard was struck and killed by a vehicle while helping children get to school Thursday morning.More >
An alarming wake up call occurred for four people near the Mills Creek Court neighborhood in Marietta after four people in a home say men posing as police kicked in their door, tied them up and robbed them in a home invasion.More >
An alarming wake up call occurred for four people near the Mills Creek Court neighborhood in Marietta after four people in a home say men posing as police kicked in their door, tied them up and robbed them in a home invasion.More >
A woman has been arrested after she drove up over the curb and fatally struck a pedestrian during a crash in November.More >
A woman has been arrested after she drove up over the curb and fatally struck a pedestrian during a crash in November.More >
As Mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms continues transitioning to her new role at City Hall, the runner up in the race continues to challenge the results.More >
As Mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms continues transitioning to her new role at City Hall, the runner up in the race continues to challenge the results.More >
Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew noted that it appeared the dogs had been bred for fighting. It took officers an hour and a half to catch the dogs when they arrived at the scene.More >
Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew noted that it appeared the dogs had been bred for fighting. It took officers an hour and a half to catch the dogs when they arrived at the scene.More >
A man in Wisconsin is facing animal mistreatment charges after he allegedly bathed a dog in boiling water, according to a criminal complaint.More >
A man in Wisconsin is facing animal mistreatment charges after he allegedly bathed a dog in boiling water, according to a criminal complaint.More >
The march to the championship will be a thrill for coaches, players and fans of the University of Georgia on New Year's Day. Not to mention a couple of state troopers who serve as security detail for the coaching staff and team.More >
The march to the championship will be a thrill for coaches, players and fans of the University of Georgia on New Year's Day. Not to mention a couple of state troopers who serve as security detail for the coaching staff and team.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >