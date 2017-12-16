Uber driver accused of rape makes first appearance in court

An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.

An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.

The Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old went before a judge Saturday morning. Fifty-eight-year-old Abdoulie Jagne is charged with one count of rape after police say he attacked the girl on her way home from a bar.

He’s being charged with one count of rape. There is no bond set.

Jagne told a Gwinnett County judge the last time he drove for Uber was on Tuesday, one day after police say he raped a 16-year-old girl while on the job.

Police said Jagne picked the girl up from a bar and sexually assaulted her on the way to her apartment. Police said it happened around south Norcross-Tucker road. Uber has corroborated the girl’s story but Jagne’s brother, who goes by the same name, said he wants to hear his brother’s version of events.

“Whatever this case is, I know this is out of his character,” said Jagne. “I know him very well. That’s my younger brother and whatever the case is, we are willing to help him out, see what took place because we don’t have all the facts.”

Jagne said he hasn’t been able to speak with his brother but said he’s never known him to do anything criminal.

“He’s a go-getter. He worked for himself and this thing right here, it happened and he was working for Lyft before he worked for Uber.”

Jagne was appointed an attorney. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27th.

Stay with CBS46news as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.