Vote is made official in Atlanta mayor's race: Bottoms wins

Election officials have certified the results of Atlanta's mayoral election runoff, finally making the numbers official in Keisha Lance Bottoms' victory over Mary Norwood.

The election results were certified Saturday.

Norwood had requested a recount after the results certified Dec. 11 showed Bottoms winning the Dec. 5 runoff by a margin of less than 1 percent.

In Thursday's recount, Norwood picked up five votes and Bottoms lost six in Fulton County in the recount. DeKalb results remained the same, so no new certification was necessary.

Richard Barron, Fulton County's elections director, said the new results were certified Saturday.

The final numbers show that Bottoms garnered 46,661 votes, or 50.44 percent; and Norwood got 45,840 votes, or 49.56 percent.

