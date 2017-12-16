Driver crashes into mail truck, residential home in DeKalb Co.

A DeKalb County resident returned home to quite the surprise Saturday evening.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell CBS46 the driver of a box truck hit a a mail truck and crashed into a home on Evans Road in Tucker while driving at a high rate of speed. No one was home at the time of the crash.

The driver of the mail truck had no visible injuries but was sent to the hospital as a precaution. The driver of the box truck had lacerations and minor injuries.

The home was empty at the time of the incident but received structural damage.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.