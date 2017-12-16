One person dead following shooting at Decatur restaurant

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a seafood restaurant in DeKalb County.

The shooting occurred at the Wats Crackin’ Garlic Crabs in the 300 block of Candler Road, Saturday evening.

Police tell us one person is in custody.

CBS46 has a crew at the scene. We will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.