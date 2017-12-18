Dense fog advisory for Atlanta until 9 a.m.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The advisory also includes most of north and central Georgia. That means visibilities are reduced to less than a quarter of a mile.

Click here for a full list of counties under the dense fog advisory.

If you're traveling east from Atlanta, expect improving conditions. However, if you're traveling west from Atlanta, dense fog will remain an issue through 9 a.m.

Later in the day, we'll see a 30 percent chance of showers during the afternoon with high's reaching into the lower 60's.

