Suspect in robbery, sexual assault inside parking deck in police custody

A man wanted in connection to the robbery and attempted sexual assault of a woman in downtown Decatur on Saturday is in police custody.

Deonta Taylor, 19, has been charged with robbery, kidnapping and sexual battery after an incident inside a DeKalb County parking deck.

According to Decatur Police, the woman was talking on her cell phone and walking inside a parking deck when Taylor allegedly approached her, snatching her phone from her hand.

Taylor then allegedly put his hands on her shoulders and pushed her up against a vehicle and tried to lift up her skirt. The woman shoved him backwards and began shouting for help, at which point he ran away.

The kidnapping charge stems from the victim being grabbed and physically moved against her will.

The department says additional warrants for Taylor are forthcoming for other recent incidents.

