Suspect in robbery, sexual assault inside parking deck in police custody

A man wanted in connection to the robbery and attempted sexual assault of a woman in downtown Decatur on Saturday is in police custody.More >
A man wanted in connection to the robbery and attempted sexual assault of a woman in downtown Decatur on Saturday is in police custody.More >
Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.More >
Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.More >
A man is dead after he was shot inside a room at a DeKalb County motel early Tuesday morning.More >
A man is dead after he was shot inside a room at a DeKalb County motel early Tuesday morning.More >
Officials have not stated if any persons were injured or what caused the fire.More >
Officials have not stated if any persons were injured or what caused the fire.More >
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a seafood restaurant in DeKalb County.More >
One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a seafood restaurant in DeKalb County.More >
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.More >
A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.More >
A 13-year-old girl said she was inspired after witnessing a Good Samaritan give a pair of boots to a man in need at Chick-fil-A.More >
A 13-year-old girl said she was inspired after witnessing a Good Samaritan give a pair of boots to a man in need at Chick-fil-A.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The CEO of Georgia Power is apologizing after several airlines canceled flights on Sunday following an airport-wide power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.More >
The CEO of Georgia Power is apologizing after several airlines canceled flights on Sunday following an airport-wide power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.More >