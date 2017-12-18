Little girl nearly shot during robbery getaway

A little girl survived a close call after she was nearly struck by robber's bullet as he fled a Fayette County auto parts store on Monday.

The robbery happened at O'Reilly's Auto Parts on Tyrone Road around 9 a.m.

Michael McKinney happened to be parked next door at a gas station with his three kids in the car. He heard someone scream for help. When he realized a man had just robbed the store, he pulled forward to investigate, grabbing his cell phone to try to capture video of the getaway car.

As he fumbled for his phone, the robber rammed his car, sending his phone flying. McKinney said that's when he and the robber looked right at each other. The robber was wearing a mask, but McKinney could see his eyes clearly.

“When I seen him facing this way and I seen him reaching for something, I automatically told my kids, ‘Get down!’" said McKinney. "That bullet went right through the window, right through her car seat, right where her head would have been. If she hadn't listened to me, my 3 year-old wouldn't be here right now."

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He's described as a black male, standing about 6'5" with a slim build. He was wearing a mask, a dark gray hoodie and dark jeans. He was last seen getting into a light blue Hyundai Sonata.

Police believe he robbed the same store earlier this month.

If you have any information on the robbery, you're asked to contact the Tyrone Police Department at 770-487-4732.

