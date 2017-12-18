Driver injured after crashing into building - CBS46 News

Driver injured after crashing into building

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A driver suffered a possible head injury following a crash into a build on Ponce De Leon Avenue, Monday.

Authorities tell CBS46 the building in the 400 block has partially collapsed.

There were no other injuries as a result of the crash. 

