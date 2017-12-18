GBI: Marietta PD made most child enticement arrests in 2017

The Marietta Police Department is getting recognized for its work catching child predators.

The department is part of the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and was recently awarded for being the agency in the task force with the most child enticement arrests in 2017.

"Marietta Police Department is a very active member of our task force and they made the most arrests for proactive online undercover investigations," said Debbie Garner, the Special Agent in Charge of the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and commander of the GA ICAC task force.

"We have trained agencies throughout the state to chat online or talk online proactively in an undercover capacity," she said. "We get a different type of offender when we are being more proactive. They are offenders who will actually travel to have sex with a child."

"In our view it's got to be a priority, one of our law enforcement priorities," said Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn, who knows all too well about adults out there who want to hurt children. "What's so concerning about it, if not scary, is how many of them there are."

The experts remind parents about the importance of getting involved and knowing what your children are doing online. If they're on a social media site, log on yourself to understand how it works. Look for community meetings to educate yourself on the ever-changing world of technology and social media.

Flynn said, "Parents, please don’t just give them the device and turn them loose on the internet."

Karen Raymer attended the Marietta Police Department's citizens police academy and said her eyes were opened during the cyber safety portion.

"It was a lot of information I thought I already knew but didn’t," she said. "I don’t think people realize as these children are receiving devices at younger and younger ages what they may be accessing and not realizing it.”

