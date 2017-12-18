Family remembers writer of UGA fight songs

The march to the championship will be bitter sweet for one Georgia family who will forever be a part of bulldog history.

The late Clisby Clarke wrote two of the more recognizable fight songs for the Dawgs which became popular in the 80's.

Bunny Clarke said her husband Clisby hit a high note when his love for music landed him a spot in Georgia football history.

"Bob Argo was head of the alumni association at the time. Bob just died a couple of years ago and he said Clis we've got this phenom coming to Georgia and we need a new fight song. Can you write us one? And he just said we'll I'll work on it, " said Bunny Clarke.

A couple of months later, Clarke released two hits which are now classics… Bulldog Bite….and Let the Big Dog Eat.

"When they play it on football Saturday on the local radio station I still kind of go nuts. I love it, it makes me proud," said Katherine Clarke Buckner.

Incredibly, Clarke did it all without knowing how to read music. After his peaceful passing three years ago, his family said he shoved 150-years into the 72 he lived.

"He had more fun with that song than anything he ever did," said Bunny Clarke.

Clarke's fight songs were released on a 45 record but can still be heard on other platforms around campus.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.