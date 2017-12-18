Body recovered from Chattahoochee River in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Body recovered from Chattahoochee River in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
A body was recovered from the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta Monday evening.

The body was found in the 2400 block of Marietta Road.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department didn't provide additional information, but said the investigation continues.

