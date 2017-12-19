Man collapses and dies outside motel room after being shot

A man is dead after he was shot inside a room at a DeKalb County motel early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Glen Royal Inn and Suites on Glenwood Road in Decatur.

Police say the victim was shot inside one of the rooms and collapsed outside. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.