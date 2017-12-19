IRS, government vehicles carjacked in SE Atlanta

Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.

The carjackings happened around 8 a.m. on the 1200 block of Oak Grove Avenue, just off Moreland Avenue near I-20.

Police say three black males approached the IRS agent and stole his grey BMW and white Dodge Charger. The suspects took off in a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

The BMW has since been recovered.

If you have any information on the incident, you're urged to contact Atlanta Police.

