Man fatally shot in Forest Park, gunman on the loose

Police are looking for the gunman behind a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Forest Park.

The victim, Darrell Johnson, was found unresponsive on the 4000 block of Jonesboro Road with a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m.

He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Patrol officers and CSI are working to identify and capture the shooter.

Anyone with information can call Forest Park Police Department at (404) 366-4141.

