Man fatally shot in Forest Park, gunman on the loose

Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.More >
Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.More >
The victim, Darrell Johnson, was found unresponsive on the 4000 block of Jonesboro Road with a gunshot wound to the head.More >
The victim, Darrell Johnson, was found unresponsive on the 4000 block of Jonesboro Road with a gunshot wound to the head.More >
A man is dead after he was shot inside a room at a DeKalb County motel early Tuesday morning.More >
A man is dead after he was shot inside a room at a DeKalb County motel early Tuesday morning.More >
The Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old went before a judge Saturday morning.More >
The Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old went before a judge Saturday morning.More >
He opened the door, two black males shot him, took $80 and fled the scene.More >
He opened the door, two black males shot him, took $80 and fled the scene.More >
A Central Texas man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison in the decapitation death of his wife.More >
A Central Texas man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison in the decapitation death of his wife.More >
Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.More >
Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.More >
A 32-year-old Chicago woman has been arrested for burning several toddlers with a hot glue gun at a Logan Square daycare center, sources have told CBS 2.More >
A 32-year-old Chicago woman has been arrested for burning several toddlers with a hot glue gun at a Logan Square daycare center, sources have told CBS 2.More >
The people of one neighborhood near Jonesboro have two choices: buy a P.O. box to get their mail in-person, or have it returned to sender.More >
The people of one neighborhood near Jonesboro have two choices: buy a P.O. box to get their mail in-person, or have it returned to sender.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >