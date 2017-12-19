Salvation Army dealing with shortage of bell ringers

We're just a week before Christmas and the Salvation Army is making a plea as they face a shortage of bell ringers.

Red kettle donations are down significantly and the organization says the shortage of bell ringers has made a huge impact.

Salvation Army officials say donations are down nearly $200,000 from at this time last year and it is unclear if the organization will meet its annual goal of raising $2 million.

The reason for the drop in donations is being attributed to a shortage of kettles available because of fewer volunteers. Normally, the organization has 300-400 kettles available but there's only half that total this year because of the shortage of bell ringers.

Click here if you'd like to volunteer to become a bell ringer.

Click here to make a monetary donation.

