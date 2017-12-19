UGA's Sanford Stadium getting a new look

Get up-to-date on all of metro Atlanta's college sports teams, including Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.More >
Get up-to-date on all of metro Atlanta's college sports teams, including Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.More >
A Central Texas man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison in the decapitation death of his wife.More >
A Central Texas man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison in the decapitation death of his wife.More >
Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.More >
Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
A 32-year-old Chicago woman has been arrested for burning several toddlers with a hot glue gun at a Logan Square daycare center, sources have told CBS 2.More >
A 32-year-old Chicago woman has been arrested for burning several toddlers with a hot glue gun at a Logan Square daycare center, sources have told CBS 2.More >
The people of one neighborhood near Jonesboro have two choices: buy a P.O. box to get their mail in-person, or have it returned to sender.More >
The people of one neighborhood near Jonesboro have two choices: buy a P.O. box to get their mail in-person, or have it returned to sender.More >