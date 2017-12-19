UGA's Sanford Stadium getting a new look

As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to play in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, their beloved Sanford Stadium is getting a new look. Construction workers are making improvements to the west end zone of the stadium to the tune of $63 million.

“Just think, this is the state of the SEC now. You’ve got to keep up with the Alabama’s of the world and our facilities need to improve,” says UGA fan Mike Lynch. “The locker room we had before was, I’d say, atrocious, but definitely needed to be upgraded so it’s nice to see we’re putting money back into the student athletes and giving back to the university.”

The university is building a brand-new locker room for the bulldogs, equipped with shower facilities and a training room. Located above the locker room, there will be a hospitality lounge used exclusively for hosting recruits and their guests on game days.

“I think it’s good because we would like some new recruits and that could help get us more,” says Lynch. “Of course, everybody would like to see more stuff done for the fans and I think that’s hopefully on the chalk board for the future. But I think that was one of the recruiting ways to get Kirby to come back home, that we were going to put money back into the facilities.”

In addition, there will be a new plaza for fans to enter the stadium from the bridge with expanded concession and restroom facilities.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s just a necessary evil now in college football recruiting,” says Lynch. “You’ve got to spend the money to get the top recruits to come to your program.”

And while most Dawg fans welcome the change, one would argue that something is missing.

“I want to see a national championship and lots of them,” says Lynch.

The plan also includes a new giant jumbotron scoreboard. University officials said renovations to the stadium will be complete this summer.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.