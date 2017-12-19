Is Sandy Springs losing money because of zip code?

Atlanta Police have introduced new evidence in the murder of a restaurant manager in west Midtown in November.More >
The Georgia Dome is no longer after crews demolished the remaining remnants of the structure early Wednesday morning.
A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.
Someone shot at a man's vehicle in midtown Atlanta Tuesday. The incident occurred on I-75/85 at Courtland Street NE.
With the beginning of the new year, some big changes are in store for the Atlanta City Council as nearly half the members are going to be brand new.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.
A judge on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit brought by a choreographer who alleged Michael Jackson molested him as a child, resolving one of the last major claims against the late singer's holdings.
The CEO of Georgia Power is apologizing after several airlines canceled flights on Sunday following an airport-wide power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.
Someone shot at a man's vehicle in midtown Atlanta Tuesday. The incident occurred on I-75/85 at Courtland Street NE.More >
With the beginning of the new year, some big changes are in store for the Atlanta City Council as nearly half the members are going to be brand new.More >
City leaders in Sandy Springs say they are losing money, and one possible reason may come down to the city's zip code.
A recount in the Atlanta mayoral election runoff hasn't altered results significantly. Election officials in two counties that include parts of Atlanta on Thursday recounted the ballots cast on Dec. 5.
It's the first example of a person with a concealed carry permit getting arrested on one of Georgia's college campuses since new laws were enacted in July.
After the votes from the special run-off election for Atlanta mayor were certified, Keisha Lance Bottoms actually increased her lead.
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.
Maryline Blackburn made history on election day, December 5. Voters in Smyrna elected her to be their first black city council member.
The Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump Administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by people of six Muslim-majority nations.
A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case.
The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.
