Man's vehicle shot in midtown Atlanta - CBS46 News

Man's vehicle shot in midtown Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Someone shot at a man's vehicle in midtown Atlanta Tuesday.

The incident occurred on I-75/85 at Courtland Street NE.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 that no one was injured, however, the suspect fled the location in a vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46