Man's vehicle shot in midtown Atlanta

Someone shot at a man's vehicle in midtown Atlanta Tuesday. The incident occurred on I-75/85 at Courtland Street NE.More >
Someone shot at a man's vehicle in midtown Atlanta Tuesday. The incident occurred on I-75/85 at Courtland Street NE.More >
Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.More >
Two vehicles belonging to an IRS agent have been carjacked in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.More >
The victim, Darrell Johnson, was found unresponsive on the 4000 block of Jonesboro Road with a gunshot wound to the head.More >
The victim, Darrell Johnson, was found unresponsive on the 4000 block of Jonesboro Road with a gunshot wound to the head.More >
A man is dead after he was shot inside a room at a DeKalb County motel early Tuesday morning.More >
A man is dead after he was shot inside a room at a DeKalb County motel early Tuesday morning.More >
The Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old went before a judge Saturday morning.More >
The Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old went before a judge Saturday morning.More >
Atlanta Police have introduced new evidence in the murder of a restaurant manager in west Midtown in November.More >
Atlanta Police have introduced new evidence in the murder of a restaurant manager in west Midtown in November.More >
The Georgia Dome is no longer after crews demolished the remaining remnants of the structure early Wednesday morning.More >
The Georgia Dome is no longer after crews demolished the remaining remnants of the structure early Wednesday morning.More >
A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.More >
A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.More >
Someone shot at a man's vehicle in midtown Atlanta Tuesday. The incident occurred on I-75/85 at Courtland Street NE.More >
Someone shot at a man's vehicle in midtown Atlanta Tuesday. The incident occurred on I-75/85 at Courtland Street NE.More >
With the beginning of the new year, some big changes are in store for the Atlanta City Council as nearly half the members are going to be brand new.More >
With the beginning of the new year, some big changes are in store for the Atlanta City Council as nearly half the members are going to be brand new.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
A judge on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit brought by a choreographer who alleged Michael Jackson molested him as a child, resolving one of the last major claims against the late singer's holdings.More >
A judge on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit brought by a choreographer who alleged Michael Jackson molested him as a child, resolving one of the last major claims against the late singer's holdings.More >
The CEO of Georgia Power is apologizing after several airlines canceled flights on Sunday following an airport-wide power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.More >
The CEO of Georgia Power is apologizing after several airlines canceled flights on Sunday following an airport-wide power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.More >
Someone shot at a man's vehicle in midtown Atlanta Tuesday. The incident occurred on I-75/85 at Courtland Street NE.More >
Someone shot at a man's vehicle in midtown Atlanta Tuesday. The incident occurred on I-75/85 at Courtland Street NE.More >