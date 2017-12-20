New evidence in murder of Barcelona Wine Bar manager

Atlanta Police have introduced new evidence in the murder of a restaurant manager in west Midtown in November.

DNA found at the crime scene has been linked to items found in a vehicle the robbers ditched after the shooting.

Police are still searching for the suspects who killed 29 year-old Chelsea Beller during a robbery at the restaurant on November 19. Authorities say three men rushed into the Barcelona Wine Bar at about 1:45 a.m. and tied up employees with electrical tape. Beller was forced to open the safe and then was shot. She was hit in the shoulder and later died from the injury.

There's currently a $33,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

A GoFundMe account has also been setup to support the Chelsea Beller Memorial Fund.

