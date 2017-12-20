Fuel spilled from train derailment threatening Pickens County stream

Crews are working to make sure fuel spilled from a train that derailed in Pickens County does not seep into an area creek.

The train derailed late Tuesday night on Whitestone Road near the border of Pickens and Gilmer counties. No injuries have been sustained but an unknown amount of fuel from the train has spilled and is threatening to leak into a nearby stream.

It is unclear what caused the train to derail.

There are no homes or businesses in the area and evacuations were not necessary.

