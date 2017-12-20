Police searching for missing woman believed to be endangered

Police in Pickens County are searching for a woman believed to be endangered who was last seen getting into a pickup truck.

Angela Betty Bridges, 32, was last seen in the area of Pickens Street in Nelson.

Not much information has been released by the department, but in a post to Facebook, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office says they believe Bridges may be in danger.

Bridges is described as a white female standing about 5'5" tall and weighing about 154 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and also has a butterfly tattoo on her neck.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Pickens County Sheriff's Office at 706-253-8923.

