Several items stolen from veterans memorial in Rockdale County

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating the suspects accused of stealing several items from a veterans memorial last Friday.

The thefts took place during the early morning hours of December 15 at the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial on Black Shoals Road.

Police say the suspects stole two bronze service member statues, a bronze globe weighing 800 lbs. and bronze plaques with military emblems. They also believe several suspects may be involved because of the weight of the stolen items.

“This is a dishonorable and disheartening act for what we stand for in America,” said Sheriff Eric J. Levett in the Facebook post. “Someone trying to

tarnish and destroy the place where we recognize our country’s heroes will not be tolerated. We will find you.”

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a later-model Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab. The truck was pulling a trailer when it was captured on surveillance camera.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information om the thefts, you're asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8160.

