LaGrange Police Department to hold Citizens Police Academy in January

The LaGrange Police Department is now accepting applications for citizens to participate in its Citizens Police Academy starting Tuesday, January 23rd.

All applications to participate must be completed by Friday, January 19th.

The Citizens Police Academy will take place every Tuesday starting January 23rd and running through March 27th.

The classes will be at the LaGrange Police Department Training Center at 376 Aerotron Parkway, 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Application forms can be obtained at the LaGrange Police Department front desk, LPD Facebook page, City of LaGrange website or by emailing Jim Davison at jdavison@lagrangega.org.