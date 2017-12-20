Man dies after being shot in head - CBS46 News

Man dies after being shot in head

Posted: Updated:
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head outside of a downtown restaurant overnight Friday.

The shooting occurred outside Kelz Kitchen located on Forsyth Street.

Investigators say the man later died a local hospital. 

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact police. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46