Second implosion of Georgia Dome

Early Wednesday, demolition crews were back out at the Georgia Dome, knocking it down. It was the second implosion at the dome.

"A really loud boom, wasn't as amazing as the first time. It shook the ground really hard," said one spectator,

Last month's initial implosion knocked down roughly 95 percent of the Georgia Dome. It took 5,000 pounds of explosives. Wednesday's demolition used roughly 300 pounds and drew a much smaller crowd.

"I was here for the first implosion. We told them we'd be back. We're part of this."

The nearby MARTA station was closed just before midnight Tuesday. Passengers boarded buses as Northside Drive was briefly closed ahead of the implosion.

It lasted only a few seconds but it was a moment fans who watched it wont soon forget.

