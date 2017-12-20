Airport Director: We could have done better responding to power outage

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport admitting late Wednesday it could have done a better job responding to the power outage that effected thousands Sunday.

BREAKING: Atlanta airport admits communication failures in immediate aftermath of blackout, after days of questions @cbs46 — Jonathan Carlson (@TVreporter) December 20, 2017

The airport's director released a lengthy statement for the first time acknowledging failures.

The airport says:

"Plans were implemented and followed, but we acknowledge that we could have done better."

"With no power, we were unable to access the overhead public address systems."

The airport did push back saying hundreds of airport representatives including security, customer service, airline, and EMT employees were deployed throughout the airport's terminals and concourses to provide information and assistance to passengers.

However they go on to admit again:

"We also recognize that the resources we deployed to communicate with passengers were insufficient

"In the coming days and weeks we will closely review what happened and determined what needs improvement."

Stay tuned to CBS46 at 6 p.m. as we continue to uncover more details.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.