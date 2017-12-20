Dekalb Police hope to solve two 2017 homicide cases

As the year comes to a close CBS46 is taking a look at unsolved murders of 2017.

One case is from June and the other just a few weeks ago.

Two women were killed by gunfire and detectives are hoping for the break in the case they need.

"They were not in the process of committing a crime, these were women who were going about their day to day lives."

In June, Tekelia Calloway of Gainesville was found shot in the head in a creek on field green drive in the Stone Mountain area.

Dekalb County Police Spokesperson Shiera Campbell says investigators believe the 35 year-old was shot on a footbridge and thrown into the creek.

"We know that she had spoken to her family members and expressed some concerns about her safety," said Campbell.

Investigators have no leads and are hoping people with information come forward.

They're also hoping to get answers for the family of Tamika Trimble. The 33-year-old was shot and killed earlier this month.

She was driving a car with her one year-old daughter in the back seat when shooters in another car opened fire. Remarkably, her child was not injured

"We know that she was not the intended target and we are trying to get people to talk."

Investigators believe whoever opened fire thought someone else was driving.

"The windows were tinted so they couldn't see that Ms.Trimble was driving the vehicle and they could not see that there was a one year old baby in the back seat."

