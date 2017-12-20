Dec. 20 declared Mayor Reed Day in Fulton Co.

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 was Mayor Kasim Reed Day in Fulton County.

The full commission presented the mayor with the honor as his final days in office tick down. On January 2nd mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, who Reed endorsed, will take over at city hall.

Reed was honored for his leadership by his political peers down the street at the Fulton County Office Tower. He noted that it was the same place he was sworn in when he became a member of the Georgia Bar.

"A lot of folks hear you say you're going to go to the Bahamas and take some time off but what are your plans what are you going to do. Those literally are my plans I'm just going to get out of here I want our new mayor-elect to have some time and space and room I think it's appropriate that I go away and I think she's going to do an amazing job I think it's always good for a new leader to be the center of attention and action and so literally my plans are just to go away and get some rest without an alarm clock without a schedule or having some place to go take my daughter to school do things that folks get to do that I've been missing out on. It's going to be fun Keith," said Reed.

Keisha Lance Bottoms will be sworn in as Atlanta's next mayor in less than two weeks.

