Salvation Army distributes "Angel Tree" gifts

The holidays can be full of joy or a stress time of year.More >
The holidays can be full of joy or a stress time of year.More >
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 was Mayor Kasim Reed Day in Fulton County.More >
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 was Mayor Kasim Reed Day in Fulton County.More >
Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport admitting late Wednesday it could have done a better job responding to the power outage that effected thousands Sunday.More >
Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport admitting late Wednesday it could have done a better job responding to the power outage that effected thousands Sunday.More >
Early Wednesday, demolition crews were back out at the Georgia Dome, knocking it down. It happened while most of the city was probably sleeping.More >
Early Wednesday, demolition crews were back out at the Georgia Dome, knocking it down. It happened while most of the city was probably sleeping.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head outside of a downtown restaurant overnight Friday.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head outside of a downtown restaurant overnight Friday.More >
A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.More >
A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.More >
The CEO of Georgia Power is apologizing after several airlines canceled flights on Sunday following an airport-wide power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.More >
The CEO of Georgia Power is apologizing after several airlines canceled flights on Sunday following an airport-wide power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.More >
A 13-year-old girl said she was inspired after witnessing a Good Samaritan give a pair of boots to a man in need at Chick-fil-A.More >
A 13-year-old girl said she was inspired after witnessing a Good Samaritan give a pair of boots to a man in need at Chick-fil-A.More >
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
Once the woman left the review, she said the hotel billed her for $350, and she received a letter from the hotel’s attorney, threatening legal action, she claimed.More >
Once the woman left the review, she said the hotel billed her for $350, and she received a letter from the hotel’s attorney, threatening legal action, she claimed.More >