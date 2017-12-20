Salvation Army distributes "Angel Tree" gifts

The holidays can be full of joy or a stress time of year.

"This is distribution day for the angel tree program."

Especially for families in need thinking about what they can and cannot afford to get their children for Christmas.

"I go home i wrap the gifts. I wait for Christmas don't let them open them before."

With three little children at home Olivia Obedi says having a big Christmas can be difficult.

"Things that i probably couldn't afford myself the get through this program."

Thankfully, Salvation Army angel tree program provides relief. Connecting families in need with families who care.

"They are very kind bighearted just generous caring even loving because if they take the tag and then go around and shop for this person and return it that shows they do care," said Amy Arbot with the Salvation Army.

This year there were more than 9000 gift wishes from those who can't afford to shop for their own presents. So, donors pick the gifts for the families they want and the Salvation Army gives passes them out.

"That's very nice because they don't have to do that for my family."

A gift that might be temporary but the impact will last a lifetime.

