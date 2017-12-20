Ride sharers urged to donate to family of Uber driver killed in Cobb County

A ride share driver is urging other ride sharers to participate in 10 days of Ride Share Care beginning Dec. 21-31, where they donate one hour of their earnings or tips to the family of Edna Umeh, the crossing guard killed in Mableton.More >
The Marietta Police Department is getting recognized for its work catching child predators.More >
Police in Kennesaw are continuing to search for a teenage girl last seen getting into a vehicle before leaving her home on Wednesday.More >
Six Flags Over Georgia set a new world record for the Most Christmas Pickle Ornaments placed on Christmas Trees during the park's 4th annual Holiday in the Park wintertime celebration.More >
Cobb County Police have arrested a man they say fatally struck a crossing guard who was helping children get to school.More >
A hearing-impaired teenager says she was attacked by classmates because of her disability and because of who she is dating.More >
The CEO of Georgia Power is apologizing after several airlines canceled flights on Sunday following an airport-wide power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.More >
A 13-year-old girl said she was inspired after witnessing a Good Samaritan give a pair of boots to a man in need at Chick-fil-A.More >
Once the woman left the review, she said the hotel billed her for $350, and she received a letter from the hotel’s attorney, threatening legal action, she claimed.More >
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
