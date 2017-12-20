5-year-old critical after being hit by vehicle in Clayton County

A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Clayton County late Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro when the child was attempting to cross the street with her 28-year-old mother.

They were both hit in front of the Flint River Crossing Apartments, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department.

Officials say the child was taken to a local hospital, but will be transported to a trauma hospital for additional treatment. Meanwhile, her mother was treated at the hospital for a broken leg.

The driver who hit the mom and daughter remained at the scene, and officials say no charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.