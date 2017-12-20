5-year-old critical after being hit by vehicle in Clayton County

Mary Norwood released a statement late Wednesday, conceding the Atlanta mayoral election to mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
Retired US Navy pilot David Fravor trusts what he saw with his own two eyes. And what he saw, in 2004, was a flying object that cannot be identified.More >
A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Clayton County late Wednesday.More >
Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport admitting late Wednesday it could have done a better job responding to the power outage that effected thousands Sunday.More >
One of Australia's oldest naval mysteries has been solved after the discovery of the wreck of the country's first submarine more than 103 years after its disappearance in World War I.More >
