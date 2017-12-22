Police identify armed suspects accused of carjacking UPS delivery driver

Police have arrested two men in connection to the carjacking of a UPS delivery driver in Cobb County.

The incident happened near the intersection of Burnt Hickory and Due West roads in Marietta.

Police say 23-year-old Anthony Dwayne Singleton and 23-year-old Leonardo King apprehended. Authorities later found the truck and a handgun.

No injuries were reported.

