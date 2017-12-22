Police identify armed suspects accused of carjacking UPS delivery driver

Police say 23-year-old Leonardo King and Anthony Dwayne Singleton stole the vehicle on Thursday near the 3000 block of Burnt Hickory Road.More >
Police say 23-year-old Anthony Dwayne Singleton and 23-year-old Leonardo King apprehended. Authorities later found the truck and a handgun.More >
The renovation continues along the Franklin Gateway corridor as furniture retail chain IKEA has announced plans to build a new location in Marietta.More >
Police in Cobb County are searching for a missing teen diagnosed with bi-polar disorder who they believe to be in grave danger.More >
A ride share driver is urging other ride sharers to participate in 10 days of Ride Share Care beginning Dec. 21-31, where they donate one hour of their earnings or tips to the family of Edna Umeh, the crossing guard killed in Mableton.More >
Police say the owner of a liquor store in College Park was killed Friday after an attempted robbery.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
"If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."More >
An infant has been hospitalized after his father allegedly bent him in two because he was crying.More >
An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.More >
