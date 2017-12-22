Man tased after leading police on high speed chase

Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
A man is facing numerous charges after he led police on a high speed chase down Georgia 400 early Friday morning.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Red Cross officials say the fire occurred early Sunday morning at Sterling Cove apartments in Atlanta.More >
People employed under a company called GAT told CBS 46 that the company has failed to compensate them for their services.More >
Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.More >
Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Chelsea Beller, a manager at the Barcelona Wine Bar in northwest Atlanta.More >
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona says President Donald Trump is certain to face an independent challenge in the next presidential election, if not one from within the party.More >
The bodies of a Hispanic male in his 40’s and 3-year-old female child were discovered Saturday afternoon.More >
Crews are battling a blaze at a commercial building in Clayton County and several lanes are blocked on a busy roadway as a result.More >
