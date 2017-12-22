Man tased after leading police on high speed chase

A man is facing numerous charges after he led police on a high speed chase down Georgia 400 early Friday morning.

Police say 32 year-old Kierris Alexander was suspected of breaking into a vehicle in Roswell. A GSP officer caught up with him and a chase ensued with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

Alexander eventually exited Georgia 400 and was t-boned by another vehicle along Sidney Marcus Boulevard. He continued to drive and then lost a tire near the intersection of Ferncliff and Lenox roads in northeast Atlanta.

Alexander took off running and when he tried jumping over a gate into an area apartment complex, he was tased and taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Alexander's vehicle sustained injuries but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time.

Alexander has been charged with DUI, failure to obey traffic control devices, driving on the wrong side of the road, hot and run/leaving the scene of an accident and failure to signal when turning.

