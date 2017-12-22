Porch pirate brazenly pilfers packages from Atlanta home

Police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video stealing packages from the front porch of an Atlanta home.

The thefts happened around 9:30 a.m. on December 19 at the home on the 1000 block of Lena Street.

The surveillance video shows the thief walking up to the porch and sitting down. He then casually picks up the packages and walks off. He also has a small puppy with him in the video.

The homeowner says he saw through a UPS tracking number that the packages had been delivered but when he came home, the packages were gone.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20's. He was wearing a yellow and red jacket, dark blue jeans and a pair of Air Jordan shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-7237.

