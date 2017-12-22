Body discovered inside trunk of car in South Fulton Co. - CBS46 News

Body discovered inside trunk of car in South Fulton Co.

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -

Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.

The car was found off Campbellton Fairburn Road, Friday morning.

The discovery was made after police were called to investigate a suspicious car in the area. Police have not identified the victim but say it was a woman.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide  more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46