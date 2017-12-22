Body discovered inside trunk of car in South Fulton Co.

Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in South Fulton County.

The car was found off Campbellton Fairburn Road, Friday morning.

The discovery was made after police were called to investigate a suspicious car in the area. Police have not identified the victim but say it was a woman.

