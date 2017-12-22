Celebrating Teen Spirit

Each month, volunteer photographers from “Atlanta Celebrates Photography” help teens at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta take special portraits. But the project isn’t just about taking pictures. The impact goes far beyond that. CBS46 morning anchor Amanda Davis shows us what makes this story so Positively Georgia.
Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2000- 2017 WGCL-TV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.