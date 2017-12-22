Celebrating Teen Spirit - CBS46 News

Celebrating Teen Spirit

Posted: Updated:
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Each month, volunteer photographers from “Atlanta Celebrates Photography” help teens at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta take special portraits. But the project isn’t just about taking pictures. The impact goes far beyond that. CBS46 morning anchor Amanda Davis shows us what makes this story so Positively Georgia. 

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46