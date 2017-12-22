Baby AJ celebrates the holiday with new kidney

This Christmas will be an especially happy for one metro Atlanta family. Their two-year-old son, AJ, the child caught in the middle of a life-threatening dispute over his organ transplant will spend Christmas at home with his family, and the kidney he needed.

AJ Burgess is thriving according to mom and she is so grateful for all the prayers and good wishes for her family.

AJ's mom says if all goes well she is planning a birthday celebration and meet and greet for AJ to say hello to everyone who has supported them next month.

The family still has a GoFundMe set up to help them with medical costs.

