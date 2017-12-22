Police search for parents of 3-year-old found in northwest Atlanta

Police are searching for the parents of a 3-year-old child who was found wandering in northwest Atlanta Friday.

The child was found in the 2100 block of Addison Place Northwest, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department, who added that authorities have not been able to locate the child's parents.

The Department of Family and Children Services were notified of the incident.

Police say the child was not injured.

