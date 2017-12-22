Police: Father captured after abducting 19-month-old daughter

Police say a father was captured late Friday after he abducted his 19-month-old daughter following a dispute with the child's mother in Spalding County.

Authorities were searching the High Falls area of Spalding County for the child, identified as Anastasia Mercer.

Mercer's father has been identified as 28-year-old Emmett Hobbs, who was wanted for battery and domestic violence against the child's mother.

Police say after spotting Hobbs, he fled from them on foot. After a short chase, police say he was captured and the child was rescued.

